Britain’s Covid-19 cases up by 2.4pc over past week

File photo of a patient being wheeled from an ambulance into the Royal London hospital in London January 10, 2021 as surging cases of the novel coronavirus are placing health services under increasing pressure. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 4 — Britain has reported 37,578 new cases of Covid-19, government data showed today, meaning cases reported between August 29 and September 4 were up 2.4 per cent compared with the previous seven days.

A further 120 people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, leaving the seven-day total unchanged from the previous week.

A total of 48.21 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by the end of September 3 and 43.25 million people had received a second dose. — Reuters