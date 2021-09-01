Japan finds stainless steel particles in suspended Moderna shots, health risk low

The findings were the result of an investigation by Moderna and domestic distributor Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, the health ministry said in a statement. —

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Sept 1 — Japan’s health ministry said today that contaminants found in suspended Moderna Inc Covid-19 vaccines were particles of stainless steel, and it did not expect they would pose an additional health risk.

The findings were the result of an investigation by Moderna and domestic distributor Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, the health ministry said in a statement.

“Stainless steel is routinely used in heart valves, joint replacements and metal sutures and staples. As such, it is not expected that injection of the particles identified in these lots in Japan would result in increased medical risk,” Takeda Pharmaceutical said in a statement. — Reuters