The US has started evacuating before the given end of month deadline. — Picture courtesy of US Marine Corps/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 — US troops have begun their withdrawal from Kabul airport, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters today.

At the briefing, US Army Major General William Taylor said two ISIS-K planners were killed and another wounded in yesterday’s drone strike in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan. — Reuters