TOKYO, Aug 13 ― Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's support ratings hit 29.0 per cent in August, down 0.3 point from the previous month, a poll by Jiji news agency showed today, a sign the Tokyo Olympic Games failed to give a boost to the premier's popularity.

Of total respondents, 55.2 per cent said they disapproved of Suga's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, compared with 25.7 per cent who gave him a passing grade, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted on August 6-9. ― Reuters