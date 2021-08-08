Russia reports 22,866 new Covid-19 cases, 787 deaths

The government coronavirus task force also said 787 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Aug 8 — Russia reported 22,866 new Covid-19 cases today, including 2,761 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 6,447,750 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said 787 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours. It has confirmed a death toll of 164,881 people.

Russia registered around 463,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to June this year during the pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the state statistics service on Friday. — Reuters