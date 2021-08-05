Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher on promising data

People walk near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at Wall Street on July 15, 2021 in New York City. — AFP pic

BOSTON, Aug 5 — US stocks and oil prices rebounded this morning as unemployment claims declined and the trade deficit widened, positive economic data in the face of rising Covid-19 cases and signals of declining Federal Reserve stimulus.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in just more than 21 years in July as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage.

The US trade deficit also surged to a record high in June as efforts by business to rebuild inventories to meet robust consumer spending drew in more imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.64 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 34,960.31, the S&P 500 gained 16.11 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 4,418.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.63 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 14,842.16.

Goldman Sachs market strategists today raised their year-end and 2022 price targets for the S&P 500 Index, citing “the combination of higher-than-expected S&P 500 earnings and lower-than-expected interest rates.”

Still, investors want to know just how low rates will stay, and for how long.

US Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida, a major architect of the Fed’s new policy strategy, said yesterday he felt the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022, raising expectations that the central bank could scale back its bond-buying program soon.

A key indicator is due tomorrow with the US non-farm payrolls report, seen as key to the US central bank’s policy stance.

The dollar held gains against a basket of currencies this morning after Clarida’s hawkish remarks, trading around 92.282 after hitting an eight-day high of 92.352.

Traders left US Treasury yields largely in place today despite a healthy report on jobless claims as they waited for more detailed employment data due tomorrow.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 9/32 in price to yield 1.2135 per cent, up from 1.184 per cent late yesterday.

Oil prices increased toward US$71 a barrel today on rising Middle East tensions, while fresh movement restrictions imposed by countries to counter a surge in Covid-19 cases threatened the demand recovery.

US crude recently rose 0.28 per cent to US$68.34 per barrel and Brent was at US$70.55, up 0.24 per cent on the day.

Spot gold dropped 0.5 per cent to US$1,802.11 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.76 per cent to US$1,796.80 an ounce. — Reuters