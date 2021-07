Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Covid emergencies in four more prefectures today. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 30 — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga today announced a coronavirus state of emergency in four more prefectures and extended one already imposed in Tokyo by more than a week to the end of next month as infections have surged in recent days. — Reuters