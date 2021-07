Newly reported cases in Tokyo hit a record high of 3,865 today. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 29 — The Japan Medical Association has demanded that the government share its sense of urgency to stem a rapid surge in coronavirus infections, Kyodo news agency reported today.

Newly reported cases in Tokyo hit a record high of 3,865 today, the metropolitan government announced. — Reuters