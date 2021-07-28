Russia reports 22,420 new Covid-19 cases, 798 deaths

The government coronavirus task force said 798 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, July 28 — Russia reported 22,420 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6,195,232, amid a wave of infections blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

The government coronavirus task force said 798 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 156,178.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to May 2021. — Reuters