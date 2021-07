A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, walks past an Olympic Ring installation in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 28 — Newly reported daily Covid-19 cases in Japan spiked to a record high of more than 8,000 today, broadcaster NHK reported.

Olympic host city Tokyo recorded 3,177 new cases today, authorities announced, hitting a daily record high for a second straight day as a spike in infections puts pressure on hospitals. — Reuters