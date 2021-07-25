Britain reports 29,173 Covid-19 cases today, lower than a day earlier

LONDON, July 25 — Britain reported 29,173 further cases of Covid-19 today, a fall from 31,795 a day earlier, Public Health England said.
It said on Twitter that data for the number of new deaths across Britain today was not yet available. — Reuters
