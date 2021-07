A woman prepares to take a test for Covid-19 in Staten Island, New York November 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 22 — President Joe Biden’s administration will announce today it is directing US$1.6 billion (RM6.7 billion) for Covid-19 testing in high-risk settings, such as prisons, according to an official familiar with the plan.

NBC News first reported the administration is accelerating investments in testing as it battles an infections surge in places with low vaccination rates. — Reuters