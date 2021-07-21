Covid-19: S. Korea reports new daily record amid Delta-driven surge

People wait in line for a Covid-19 test at a testing site which is temporarily set up at a public health centre in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEOUL, July 21 — South Korea reported a daily record of 1,784 coronavirus cases for yesterday, breaking a mark set last week, as the country grapples with a surge in Delta-driven outbreaks, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said today.

Genetic analysis of 2,381 infections last week found nearly 40 per cent were the Delta variant, KDCA data showed. More than half the total 1,741 Delta variant cases since December were diagnosed last week.

Despite the record number of cases, South Korea has seen no significant increase in hospitalisations or deaths, with a mortality rate of 1.13 per cent and the number of severe cases at 214 as of yesterday.

Of the country’s 52 million people 32 per cent have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while the government aims to vaccinate 70 per cent by September.

So far, South Korea has recorded 182,265 cases and 2,060 deaths. — Reuters