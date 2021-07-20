Drug distributors to pay up to US$1.1 b to settle New York opioid case

NEW YORK, July 20 — The three largest US drug distributors agreed mid-trial to pay up to US$1.1 billion (RM4.7 billion) to settle claims by New York state and two of its biggest counties over their role in the nationwide opioid epidemic, the state’s attorney general said on today.

McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp settled as state attorneys general prepare to announce as soon as this week a landmark US$26 billion deal with the distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson resolving cases nationwide. — Reuters