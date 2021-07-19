Lebanon says consultations on new government will start next week

AMMAN, July 19 — Lebanon’s Presidency said that parliamentary consultations to choose a new prime minister will begin today, July 26.
Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned his months-long effort to form a new government last week. — Reuters
