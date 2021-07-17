Russia reports 25,116 new Covid-19 cases, 787 deaths

File photo of a woman wearing a face mask walking along Red Square in central Moscow January 12, 2021, amid the crisis linked with the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, July 17 — Russia reported 25,116 new Covid-19 cases today, including 4,561 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,933,115.

Russia is in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

The government coronavirus task force said 787 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 147,655.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to May 2021. — Reuters