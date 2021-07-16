UK reports highest number of daily Covid cases since Jan. 15

Government data showed there were 51,870 new cases of coronavirus, up from 48,553 yesterday and the highest daily total since Jan. 15.. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 16 — Britain reported its highest number of new Covid cases in more than six months today, days before the government plans to relax curbs on pubs, restaurants and nightclubs.

Government data showed there were 51,870 new cases of coronavirus, up from 48,553 yesterday and the highest daily total since Jan. 15.

The number of new deaths reported as having occurred within 28 days of a positive Covid test was 49, down from 63 yesterday, taking the total on this measure to 128,642. — Reuters