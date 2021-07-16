China, responding to sanctions report, says US should stop interfering in Hong Kong

The United States is preparing to impose sanctions today on a number of Chinese officials over Beijing’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, July 16 — China said today that it opposed the United States interfering in Hong Kong affairs, in response to a Reuters report that Washington was prepared to impose sanctions on Chinese officials and warn companies over Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is China’s, and the United States should stop interfering in any form, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

