Report: Thirty missing in Germany after six houses collapsed in heavy rain

BERLIN, July 15 ― About 30 people are missing today after floods and heavy rain caused the collapse of six houses in Germany's western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, broadcaster SWR said.

About 25 more homes are at risk of collapse in the district of Schuld bei Adenau, in the hilly Eiffel region, SWR added, citing police, who were not immediately available to comment.

Two fireman drowned and the army was deployed to help stranded residents yesterday, after a slow-moving low-pressure weather system caused once-in-a-generation floods.

Rail, road and river transport was disrupted with shipping suspended on the Rhine river.

Heavy rainstorms could be expected in southwestern Germany today, with continuous rains until Friday evening, the German Weather Service warned in a morning bulletin. ― Reuters