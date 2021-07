Tokyo reported 1,149 new Covid-19 cases today, its highest daily tally since Jan. 22. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, July 14 — Tokyo reported 1,149 new Covid-19 cases today, its highest daily tally since Jan. 22, as the capital gears up for the summer Olympics slated to start on July 23. — Reuters