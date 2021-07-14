Thailand considering regulating volume of AstraZeneca vaccine exports, says Health Ministry

People receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 as Thailand start a mass inoculation at a gymnasium inside the Siam paragon Shopping center, Bangkok, Thailand June 7, 2021. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, July 14 — Thailand is considering regulating the amount of locally manufactured AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to be exported, a senior health official said today.

The health ministry will start talking to AstraZeneca with the aim of securing a sufficient amount of vaccine for domestic use before issuing the order, Nakorn Premsri, Director of the National Vaccine Institute, told reporters.

Thailand has been producing the vaccine since June and will export the vaccine to several other countries in Southeast Asia. — Reuters