German Chancellor Angela Merkel confirmed vaccines would not be compulsory. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, July 13 — Germany will not make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory, Chancellor Angela Merkel said today, adding that ensuring more Germans get vaccinated, sticking to distancing rules and testing should help prevent a fourth wave.

“We have no intention of going down this road,” Merkel said during a news conference. “There will be no compulsory vaccination.” — Reuters