Pope’s blood tests ‘satisfactory’ after surgery

File photo of Pope Francis leading the Mass on Christmas Eve in St. Peter’s Basilica amid the coronavirus disease pandemic at the Vatican December 24, 2020. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ROME, July 10 — Pope Francis has had “satisfactory blood tests” as he recuperates from colon surgery and is gradually starting to work again, according to the daily bulletin from his spokesman today.

The 84-year-old pontiff underwent a scheduled surgery on his colon on Sunday and is recuperating at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

“His blood tests are satisfactory and he is continuing the prescribed treatment,” the bulletin said, adding that the pope’s recovery was following “the expected clinical progress”.

“He is gradually resuming work and continues to stroll in the corridor of the apartment” on the hospital’s 10th floor.

“In the afternoon, he celebrated Holy Mass in the private chapel and in the evening he dined with those who are assisting him during these days.

“The Holy Father, experiencing first-hand the human dedication of the medical and health personnel assisting him, has addressed a special thought to all those who with care and compassion choose the face of suffering, engaging in a personal relationship with the sick, especially the most fragile and vulnerable.”

Francis is in the same suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital used by Pope John Paul II — who also led the Angelus prayer from there in 1992, before coming to the window to wave to the faithful gathered outside.

Yesterday, the Vatican said that the pontiff would lead tomorrow’s Angelus prayer from the hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether Francis would lead the Angelus — normally delivered from the window overlooking St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City — from his hospital window or live-streamed from inside the suite. — AFP