Thailand to impose tighter restrictions to slow virus spread

BANGKOK, July 9 — Thailand will announce new travel restrictions, mall closures and curbs on gatherings in the capital Bangkok and surrounding provinces starting next week, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, two government sources told Reuters.

The government will issue a stay-home order from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for 14 days and bar gatherings of more than five people in the capital and high-risk areas, the sources said.

Inter-provincial travel will be discouraged, said the sources, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorised to speak to media. — Reuters