Public Health England says Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines effective in high-risk groups. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, July 9 — Public Health England (PHE) said today Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines were effective against symptomatic Covid-19 infection in high risk groups, citing a preprint study based on one million vulnerable people.

Overall vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease in risk groups was around 60 per cent after one dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech with little difference by age, PHE said.

That rises to 81 per cent for AstraZeneca following a second dose in people in risk groups aged 16 to 64, with no data available for Pfizer. Among those over 64, Pfizer was 89 per cent effective and AstraZeneca 80 per cent effective after the second dose, the health agency said.

“This real-world data shows for the first time that most people who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 still receive high levels of protection after 2 doses of vaccine,” said Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at PHE. — Reuters