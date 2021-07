Their divorce could mean running the Gates Foundation together would be hard for Bill and Melinda Gates. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 7 — The Gates Foundation said today co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together.

The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee the work, it said in a blog post. — Reuters