Most of the cases were in the southern economic hub Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Health said. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

HANOI, July 6 — Vietnam reported 1,029 coronavirus cases today, the second straight day of infections of more than 1,000.

Most of the cases were in the southern economic hub Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Health said. — Reuters