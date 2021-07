Today’s figures showed that there were 28,773 new cases, up from 27,334 yesterday, and 37 deaths. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 6 —Britain reported the highest daily number of new Covid cases since Jan. 29 today, and the greatest number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test since April 23.

As of the end of yesterday, 86.2 per cent of British adults had received one dose of a vaccination against Covid and 64.3 per cent had received two doses. — Reuters