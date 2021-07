Kurt Campbell criticised China’s approach to US ally Australia. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 6 — White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said today that it is possible China and United States can coexist in peace, but the challenge to ensure this will be enormous for this generation and the next.

At an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, Campbell also criticised China’s approach to US ally Australia, saying it showed a harshness that appeared “unyielding.” — Reuters