LONDON, July 4 — Britain reported 24,248 new cases of Covid-19 today, down from 24,885 yesterday, and 15 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 18, according to government data.

A total of 45,274,497 people have received a first dose of vaccine and 33,614,952 have received two doses, the government said. — Reuters