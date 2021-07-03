Torrential rains in Japan unleash landslides, 20 missing, reports NHK

General view of a site where heavy rains triggered a landslide in Zushi, south of Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2021. — Kyodo pic via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, July 3 — Japan’s military sent emergency rescuers to the central city of Atami today after landslides triggered by heavy rains left at least 20 people missing, public broadcaster NHK said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called together an emergency task force to tackle the crisis, NHK added, as it broadcast Twitter footage of floods that destroyed homes swept away debris.

Social media images showed partially submerged cars and rescue workers wading through waist-high water with a small life raft.

The rainfall deluging the city since yesterday has already exceeded average July levels for the prefectures of Shizuoka, where Atami is located, and neighbouring Kanagawa, NHK said. — Reuters