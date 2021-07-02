S.Korea reports highest Covid-19 case count since Jan 7

Women wearing masks walk in a shopping district amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Seoul January 4, 2021. ― Reuters pic

SEOUL, July 2 ― South Korea's daily count of coronavirus cases topped 800 yesterday, the highest since January 7, due to new cluster infections and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, officials said today.

The government had relaxed social distancing measures starting this month as the daily tally had hovered around 500 over the past couple of months and the country's vaccination drive accelerated.

But just days before the eased curbs took effect, the numbers shot up to nearly 600 and then nearly 800 this week due chiefly to new outbreaks in the capital Seoul and its surrounding regions, prompting authorities there to postpone the easing by a week.

“More than 80 per cent of new cases have come from the Seoul metropolitan area for a third straight day on the back of cluster infections from restaurants and private educational institutions,” Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol told an intra-agency Covid-19 meeting.

“We're extremely concerned the virus would spread further as there are clear signs of increased outside activity among the people, and a rising number of cases of the strongly transmissible Delta variant.” ― Reuters