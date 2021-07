Covid-19 cases had been declining in Europe but a new wave could be inevitable. — Pool picture via Reuters

COPENHAGEN, July 1 — A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across Europe has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if citizens and lawmakers do not remain disciplined, the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news briefing today. — Reuters