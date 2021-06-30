Trump Organisation and CFO expected to be charged Thursday, reports WSJ

In a statement on Monday, Donald Trump called prosecutors biased and said his company’s actions were 'in no way a crime.'. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 30 — The Manhattan district attorney is expected to charge former President Donald Trump’s company and its chief financial officer tomorrow with tax-related crimes, the Wall Street Journal reported today, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lawyers for the Trump Organisation, CFO Allen Weisselberg and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement on Monday, Trump called prosecutors biased and said his company’s actions were “in no way a crime.”

An indictment could imperil the Trump Organisation by causing banks and business partners to stop doing business with it. The company would likely be fined and incur other penalties if found guilty.

An announcement of charges also could increase pressure on Weisselberg to cooperate with prosecutors, which he has resisted. Weisselberg is a close Trump confident, making his cooperation potentially crucial to any future case against Trump himself.

Vance’s investigation has examined an array of potential wrongdoing, including whether Trump’s eponymous company manipulated the value of its real estate to reduce its taxes and secure favorable loan terms. — Reuters