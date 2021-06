Ulf Kristersson now has the challenge of forming a government. — TT News Agency picture via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

STOCKHOLM, June 29 — The speaker of Sweden’s parliament said today he had given Moderate Party leader three days to see if he could garner enough support to form a government that would pass a vote in parliament.

“Ulf Kristersson has the task of looking into the options,” parliament speaker Andreas Norlen told a news conference. — Reuters