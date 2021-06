A total of 5,517 people were diagnosed with the virus in Oman . — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

DUBAI, June 27 — Oman reported a record number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the past 72 hours, with 119 dying from the disease during this period, the newspaper Oman News said today.

A total of 5,517 people were diagnosed with the virus in the same period, it said. — Reuters