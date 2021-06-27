Five die in US hot air balloon accident

File picture shows a man standing next a hot air balloon before it takes flight during the 42nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico October 5, 2013. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 27 — Five people died in a hot air balloon accident in Albuquerque, in the southwestern United States, the city’s police announced yesterday.

The accident caused power outages in the area for several hours after the balloon came into contact with a power line.

“Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash,” Albuquerque police said on Twitter, adding that one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said later yesterday that the adult male had died of his injuries.

“Our prayers go out to the friends and family of all five people who tragically lost their lives,” police said on Twitter.

Early yesterday morning, some 13,000 people were without power because of the accident, local utility PNM tweeted.

Power was later restored to all affected customers, it said. — AFP