Britain records 14,876 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

LONDON, June 27 — Britain recorded 14,876 new coronavirus infections today, down from 18,270 a day earlier, and 11 deaths, also lower than the 23 reported today, official data showed.

Daily positive cases have been rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining around 20 or lower.

The data also showed that 84.1 per cent of adults had had a first dose of the vaccine and 61.6 per cent had had two. — Reuters