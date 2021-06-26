Delta variant starting to dominate in South Africa, scientists say

A health worker looks on as she waits to give a dose of a coronavirus disease vaccine during a vaccine rollout for teachers in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, South Africa June 23, 2021. — Reuters pic

JOHANNESBURG, June 26 — The Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India, appears to be dominating new infections in South Africa, local scientists told a news conference on Saturday.

South Africa is the worst-hit country on the African continent in terms of confirmed Covid-19 infections and deaths.

It is in the middle of a “third wave” of infections, recording more than 18,000 new cases yesterday.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told the same news conference that it was now likely that the peak of the third wave would surpass the peak of the second wave in January. — Reuters