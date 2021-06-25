159 people unaccounted for after Florida building collapse, says mayor

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel spray water on a fire in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building as search and rescue operations continue on June 25, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. — AFP pic

SURFSIDE, June 25 — The number of people unaccounted for following the collapse of a Florida apartment block has risen to 159, the county’s mayor said today.

“We do have 120 people now accounted for, which is very, very good news. But our unaccounted for number has gone up to 159,” Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.

Authorities have stressed it is still unclear how many people were inside the building when it pancaked in the early hours of yesterday, killing at least four people. — AFP