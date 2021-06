Sobyanin said Moscow’s healthcare system was operating 'close to its capacity'. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, June 23 — Ninety per cent of newly-detected Covid-19 cases in Moscow are being registered as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, the Russian capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said today.

Sobyanin said Moscow’s healthcare system was operating “close to its capacity” after the spike which prompted him to introduce fresh restrictions in the city of 13 million. — Reuters