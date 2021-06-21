Study confirms GSK-Vir antibody drug reduces hospitalization, death in Covid-19 patients

Sotrovimab belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies that mimic the natural antibodies the body generates to fight off infection. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, June 21 — GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology said today final results from a late-stage study of their monoclonal antibody confirmed it significantly reduced hospitalization and death among high-risk Covid-19 patients when given early in the disease.

The treatment, sotrovimab, received an emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration in May, while the European Union’s drug regulator has also backed it.

The drugmakers also said today the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has recommended sotrovimab to treat high-risk, non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19-19.

The treatment appeared to “retain activity” against current variants of concern and interest, the agency said in its updated guidelines.

In a study of 1,057 patients, sotrovimab resulted in a 79 per cent reduction in risk of hospitalisation for more than 24 hours or death due to any cause, the companies said today.

Sotrovimab belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies that mimic the natural antibodies the body generates to fight off infection.

Similar therapies developed by rivals Regeneron and Eli Lilly have been approved by US regulators for treating non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

GSK said it was now testing sotrovimab as an intramuscular shot, which is more convenient than by intravenous drip, the current mode of administration.

Vir’s shares rose about 2 per cent in premarket trading, while GSK’s stock was flat. — Reuters