MOSCOW, June 21 —The Kremlin today described the coronavirus situation in Russia as difficult and said it was still deteriorating, rather than getting better.

Russia reported 17,378 new Covid-19 cases today and 440 deaths linked to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. — Reuters