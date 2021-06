The newspaper was raided by police last week in a national security probe. ― Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 21 — Next Digital’s pro-democracy Hong Kong tabloid newspaper Apple Daily and its online edition will cease operations by today as most of its employees have resigned, Cable TV and Oriental Daily said today.

The newspaper was raided by police last week in a national security probe. — Reuters