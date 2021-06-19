Indonesia to get Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from August

Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment get ready to treat patients at the emergency hospital for the coronavirus disease, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 17, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JAKARTA, June 19 — Indonesia will receive 50 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly made by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE), with the first batch expected in August, a senior health ministry official said today.

“Pfizer vaccines will start arriving from August, with shipments of between 7.5 million to 12 million doses per month,” said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, adding that the supply is the result of a direct government purchase.

The Southeast Asia’s biggest country is grappling with a fresh increase in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. It recorded its highest daily infection figure on Friday since late January, with 12,990 cases.

The country, with a population of around 270 million people, has recorded nearly 2 million coronavirus infections since the pandemic started and 54,291 deaths, the highest in Southeast Asia.

It aims to vaccinate 181.5 million people by next year. As of today, 12.2 million people have received two doses of other vaccines. — Reuters