Taiwan says 240,000 Covid-19 Moderna doses to arrive today

A medical staff gets a vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City March 22, 2021. — AFP pic

TAIPEI, June 18 ― A further 240,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses from Moderna Inc will arrive in Taiwan this afternoon, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said, boosting the island's slow vaccination programme.

Only around 5 per cent of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one shot so far, with orders delayed by global shortages as the island deals with a spike in domestic infections.

Taiwan has already received and has started administering 150,000 Moderna shots, and has around 5 million on order.

Half of Taiwan's 20 million dose order is with AstraZeneca Plc which have been slow to arrive, but this month the island received an additional 1.24 million AstraZeneca doses donated by Japan. ― Reuters