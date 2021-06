The earthquake struck at 11.43 am Jakarta time with the epicentre located 67km southeast of Maluku Tengah, at depth of 10 kilometres. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, June 16 — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Maluku, Indonesia today, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported.

The earthquake struck at 11.43 am Jakarta time with the epicentre located 67km southeast of Maluku Tengah, at depth of 10 kilometres.

According to BMKG, there was no threat of tsunami following the quake.

So far, there were no reports of damage or casualties. — BERNAMA