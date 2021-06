Indonesia’s total infections are 1,937,652, with 53,476 fatalities overall. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JAKARTA, June 16 — Indonesia reported 9,944 new coronavirus infections today, its highest daily number of new cases since Feb. 22, with 196 new deaths.

Indonesia’s total infections are 1,937,652, with 53,476 fatalities overall, according to data from its Covid-19 task force. — Reuters