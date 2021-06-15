UK records 10 new Covid-19 deaths, 7,673 cases

LONDON, June 15 — Britain reported 10 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test today and a further 7,673 cases of the virus, official government data showed.
That compared to 3 deaths and 7,742 cases reported a day earlier. — Reuters
Loading...
LONDON, June 15 — Britain reported 10 new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test today and a further 7,673 cases of the virus, official government data showed.
That compared to 3 deaths and 7,742 cases reported a day earlier. — Reuters