Kremlin says it is not satisfied with slow rate of Covid-19 vaccination

MOSCOW, June 15 —The Kremlin said today it was not satisfied by the slow rate of Covid-19 vaccinations in Russia and that it saw inoculations as the only way to beat the coronavirus pandemic.
Russia has recorded a surge in coronavirus cases in the last week. Authorities reported more than 14,700 infections on Sunday, the largest one-day tally since February.
“We should probably all be unsatisfied with the rates of vaccination,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “They leave a lot to be desired.” — Reuters