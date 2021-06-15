Kremlin says it is not satisfied with slow rate of Covid-19 vaccination

Russia has recorded a surge in coronavirus cases in the last week. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, June 15 —The Kremlin said today it was not satisfied by the slow rate of Covid-19 vaccinations in Russia and that it saw inoculations as the only way to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia has recorded a surge in coronavirus cases in the last week. Authorities reported more than 14,700 infections on Sunday, the largest one-day tally since February.

“We should probably all be unsatisfied with the rates of vaccination,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “They leave a lot to be desired.” — Reuters